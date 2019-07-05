Kamala Harris raises $12 million in second quarter, her campaign says

Sen. Kamala Harris of California raised nearly $12 million in the last three months, according to her campaign, a number that leaves her far behind some of her competitors for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Her fundraising for the second quarter, which her campaign said came from 279,000 donors, was slightly more than the amount she raised in the previous three months.
A significant portion of her donations came in the last days of the quarter that ended June 30. Days earlier, at the Democratic National Committee’s first televised debate, Harris had confronted former Vice President Joe Biden about his past positions on public school busing and nostalgic comments on working with segregationists. Harris’ campaign has said it raised $2 million in 24 hours following the June 27 debate.
Still, Harris’ fundraising numbers are low in comparison to some other top contenders. Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., raised $24.8 million in the second fundraising quarter, his campaign said this week. And Biden, who entered the race in late April, raised $21.5 million, according to his campaign. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont has raised $18 million, his campaign said.
Quarterly fundraising figures don't have to be reported to the Federal Election Commission until July 15, but campaigns will often release numbers earlier if the totals are good.
Harris’ campaign said it raised nearly half a million from sales of T-shirts showing the image of the candidate as a child and the words “That little girl was me,” referring to her comments to Biden about her own experience with busing as she grew up in Berkeley.