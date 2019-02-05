Can Oprah help restore the Beto O’Rourke glow?

Rekindling the kind of excitement O’Rourke did in his Texas bid would be complicated. He would no longer be running against Cruz, a politician Democrats universally despise. He would be up against some of the most popular politicians in the Democratic Party, including Sen. Kamala Harris and Sen. Elizabeth Warren and perhaps former Vice President Joe Biden. He would be scrutinized for an ideologically uneven legislative record that played well in a Texas general election but in this race could undermine his prospects for coalition building on the left.