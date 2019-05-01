Iowa voters flock to Joe Biden, but out of practicality, not passion

Even as Biden benefits from nostalgia among many Iowa Democrats for the Obama days and their sense that he could restore that era, his campaign has a very different feel than Obama’s did. It is focused less on highlighting diversity and expanding the political map for Democrats than on winning back white, working-class voters in the “blue wall” states in the industrial Midwest and mid-Atlantic. The promise to bring back a quality of life from decades past has echoes of Trump’s pitch to voters, but with a more optimistic tinge.