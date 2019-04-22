Republicans see late-term abortion bills as a potent 2020 political issue

In 2002, President George W. Bush signed a bill, widely approved by Republicans and Democrats, that made clear that it is illegal in every state to kill a child born at any stage of development. Advocates of the new bill say this effort goes further to ensure that healthcare workers take proactive steps to treat a child. But critics worry that the bill could impose criminal liabilities on a physician who doesn’t take steps to try to save a child even when his or her parents have decided that the best course of action is not to take extensive medical treatment.