Trump invokes executive privilege in fight over census citizenship question

President Trump on Wednesday asserted executive privilege over information House Democrats were seeking regarding the decision to include a citizenship question on the 2020 census.
The move came as a House panel was expected to vote later in the day to hold Atty. Gen. William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with subpoenas seeking information about the decision.
The citizenship question has strong implications for California, where officials fear it will lead to an undercount of the state’s immigrant population and result in fewer congressional seats.
If the House Committee on Oversight and Reform approves the contempt resolution, it would become the second panel that has voted to hold Barr in contempt for failing to cooperate with congressional investigations.
On Tuesday, the full House voted to authorize the Judiciary Committee to go to court to seek enforcement of separate subpoenas against Barr and former White House Counsel Donald McGahn related to the report by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.