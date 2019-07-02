Freshman House class brings less wealth and different economic perspective to Congress

Candidates don’t need to post the value of their primary residence unless they make money off of it, such as by renting it out. But mortgages must be disclosed, which can make people look worse off than they are. And in some cases, they can report that the value of an asset is unknown, such as a business or the NFL pensions that former football players Reps. Colin Allred (D-Texas) and Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio) will be entitled to when they are older.