After years of assailing Obamacare, some Republicans now fear the political fallout

For years after the passage of the Affordable Care Act in 2010, Republicans had the upper hand politically, using opposition to the law to retake control of the House that year. But public opinion on the law, long closely divided, turned more favorable in 2017, when President Trump and congressional Republicans tried and failed to repeal it. Democrats used that record of opposition to advantage in the midterm campaigns, arguing that Republicans were willing to let insurance companies drop people with health conditions.