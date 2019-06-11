Rep. Zoe Lofgren has been through two impeachments. She doesn’t want a third

Lofgren stands out on the Judiciary Committee because the majority of Democrats on the panel support impeachment. Fourteen of the 24 Democrats have called for an inquiry and Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) has privately urged Pelosi in that direction, too. The committee would be the one that leads an inquiry and is arguably made up of the lawmakers who are most immersed in the details of the House’s investigations into the White House.