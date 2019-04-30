As some Democrats seek Trump’s impeachment, a few moderates try to change the subject

Spectrum — which Brindisi says is charging too much and not providing adequate service — has taken a prominent spot in his first 100 days in office. Weeks into his tenure, he demanded that the FCC explain how it would hold the company accountable. He’s held a roundtable with people who have issues with Spectrum. His first bill would require any cable company fined by its state service commission to make disclosures on fees charged and internet speeds delivered. He’s wrapping the anti-Spectrum campaign in common Democratic themes, such as holding large corporations — which just benefited from a GOP tax cut — accountable.