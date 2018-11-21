Possible Pelosi challenger Marcia Fudge backs away from speaker's race, accepting committee assignment

"Leader Pelosi has granted me the opportunity to [do work so that] the protections of the Voting Rights Act will be reinstated and improved,” Fudge said in a statement. “She has also assured me that the most loyal voting bloc in the Democratic party, black women, will have a seat at the decision-making table. I am now confident that we will move forward together and that the 117th Congress will be a Congress of which we can all be proud. I now join my colleagues in support of the leadership team of Pelosi, [Rep. Steny H.] Hoyer and [Rep. James E.] Clyburn."