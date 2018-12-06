Supreme Court likely to keep double jeopardy exception that permits state and federal prosecutions of same crime

When Gamble was stopped for a traffic violation in 2015, a police officer found a loaded handgun in his car. He had pleaded guilty in 2008 to a robbery, a felony crime. He was later charged with threatening his girlfriend with a gun in 2013 and with firing shots into a “title loan business” in 2014. State prosecutors charged him with these offenses, including being a felon in possession of a firearm. He received a year in prison. But federal prosecutors also indicted him as a felon with a gun, and he eventually was sentenced to about four years in federal prison.