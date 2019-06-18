Nunes hired a longtime supporter with little experience to handle 2018 campaign ad buys

Cloud, though a well-known local political activist, has limited professional experience in large-scale ad buys or opposition research. No other federal or local candidate has paid Cloud to do such political work, according to federal and state campaign finance records, although he had a role in some local races and initiative battles.

Cloud did the work under the name Paper Sales and Salvage, which appears to have no website and was not registered with the state of California, the city of Fresno or as a fictitious business during the 2018 campaign. Paper Sales was identified in IRS and federal election records as engaging in ad-buying only once before since 1992, purchasing $10,640 in ads in 2013 on behalf of a political action committee called Common Sense Information, which Cloud and Orman founded in 2010.