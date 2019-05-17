Elizabeth Warren unveils plan to protect abortion rights

She’s not the first Democratic presidential candidate to call for the codification of Roe’s ruling on abortion rights into law, an idea that would face significant resistance from congressional Republicans. Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York also have endorsed the codification of abortion rights, while Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Ind., said Thursday that such a move “deserves to be taken seriously.”