About this project

This project draws on an extensive review of surveys and studies of health insurance in the U.S., original polling and interviews with scores of doctors, business leaders, researchers and Americans who have high-deductible health plans.
Last fall, in partnership with the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), the Times conducted a nationwide poll of U.S. adults with job-based coverage. KFF and two Washington-based think tanks — the Health Care Cost Institute and the Employee Benefit Research Institute — also provided supplemental analysis of health insurance data for this project.