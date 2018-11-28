California Rep. Barbara Lee hoping to become the first black woman in House leadership

First elected to Congress in 1998 after nearly a decade in the California Assembly and Senate, Lee is most widely known for casting the lone vote against the authorization for use of military force in the days after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. She said the authorization, which gave President George W. Bush broad authority to use the military to fight terrorism, was too open-ended. It has since used by President Obama and now President Trump to justify military action around the world without seeking approval from Congress.