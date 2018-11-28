California Rep. Barbara Lee hoping to become the first black woman in House leadership

California Rep. Barbara Lee on Wednesday will vie to become the first black woman ever elected to a House leadership position and the first woman to lead the House Democratic Caucus.
Lee, of Oakland, faces Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York in the race to lead the caucus for the next two years. Both are members of the Congressional Black Caucus.
Most attention in the House leadership race has focused on whether House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) can deflect an insurgent challenge to become speaker again when Democrats retake control of the House in January.
But Lee’s bid for leadership could be historic, following a midterm marked by the election of a record number of women and candidates of color.
Lee didn’t focus her campaign for the post on making history, but “it matters,” she said, adding that many Democrats are surprised to learn that a black woman has never held an elected House leadership post.
"African American women are the most loyal voters. We’ve never had a seat at the table ever in history,” Lee said. “The time is now. Really, it’s past time. It is way past time.”
While not the most powerful position in House leadership, running the House Democratic Caucus is the fifth-highest ranked leadership position. The caucus chair is in the room where decisions are made and plays a role in deciding Democrats’ legislative strategy. It’s also commonly seen as a launching point for further moves up the leadership ladder.
First elected to Congress in 1998 after nearly a decade in the California Assembly and Senate, Lee is most widely known for casting the lone vote against the authorization for use of military force in the days after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. She said the authorization, which gave President George W. Bush broad authority to use the military to fight terrorism, was too open-ended. It has since used by President Obama and now President Trump to justify military action around the world without seeking approval from Congress.
Lee has consistently pushed colleagues to reexamine that 2001 authorization, but was stymied in recent years by Republican House leaders. She intends to keep pushing leaders to act.
“We have been missing in action,” Lee said. “If we are going to send our young men and women into harm’s way, the public wants to see us do our job and we haven’t been able to.”
Many consider Lee the progressive conscience of Congress. A flood of progressive groups has endorsed her.
Lee said she has experience building coalitions to get things done, something that could be a boon in leading the large, ideologically diverse Democratic caucus.
“Being able to bring the left, the right, the center to some common space or core place I think is a strength that I bring,” Lee said.
Lee refused to endorse a presidential candidate in 2016 until it became clear Hillary Clinton would be the nominee, which allowed Lee to be a neutral arbiter in crafting a Democratic platform that both Clinton and Clinton’s main opponent, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), praised. She also pointed to decades of bipartisan efforts to increase federal funding for international AIDS programs, and to eliminate poverty.
Lee said joining leadership would allow her to heighten issues she is passionate about, such as reducing poverty, which she said can unite the caucus.
The caucus chair position came open unexpectedly after the current chairman, Rep. Joe Crowley (D-N.Y.), lost his primary to Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over the summer.
Ocasio-Cortez, who has quickly become a progressive star, tweeted her endorsement of Lee last week in a "spirit and desire for new leadership, and to ensure that an ambitious, progressive, + intersectional agenda is championed at the highest levels of the party."
Jeffries, 48, was just elected to a fourth term in Congress and is currently a co-chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, which helps Democrats develop their messaging. His entry into the race is seen by some as bypassing an unwritten rule that members gain more experience before seeking a leadership post.
Others say he is part of a new generation of leaders stepping forward at a time when some are questioning how long the party’s House leaders have been in power.
“We need a blended mix of experience” that includes existing leaders like Pelosi and a “next-generation Democrats who have been on the battlefield helping the team be successful,” Jeffries said on MSNBC on Tuesday.
Lee, 72, who was just elected to a 12th term, has taken a more traditional path to move up through the House ranks. She was co-chair of the Progressive Caucus from 2005 to 2009 and led the Congressional Black Caucus from 2009 to 2011.
The chance for Democrats to pick a woman to lead their caucus comes 31 years after Lee’s mentor, Shirley Chisholm, became the first woman to run for the job in 1987. When Chisholm lost, party leaders created the unelected “secretary” position in leadership, which was guaranteed to go to a female representative, but held no power or authority.
Lee has flirted with a role in leadership before. She ran against Crowley for the vice chair position in 2012, but withdrew when it became clear he would win, and came just two votes shy of beating the current caucus vice chairwoman, Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-Whittier), for the position in 2016.
The 2018 leadership election initially looked to be a repeat of Lee and Sanchez’s 2016 contest for the vice chair position, but the race changed significantly the day after the election, when Jeffries jumped in and Sanchez withdrew after her husband was indicted on federal theft charges.