Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz says he’s seriously weighing a run for president as an independent

The company struggled after his departure, which Schultz attributed to growing too fast. He came back to lead Starbucks in 2008 and made high-profile moves to turn around the company, including closing more than 7,000 stores one day for barista retraining. He similarly closed all locations in 2018 for an afternoon of racial bias training, after a widely reported incident of discrimination against two black customers in a Philadelphia shop. He officially stepped down that summer.