In Oakland speech, Kamala Harris launches White House bid with scathing assault on Trump

Kamala Harris formally launched her Democratic bid for president on Sunday with a blunt-force assault on President Trump and a promise to unify a country deeply riven along social, cultural and political lines.
Speaking from the steps of Oakland’s flag-bedecked City Hall plaza, to a crowd that spilled over several downtown blocks, Harris depicted her candidacy as a fight against those “trying to sow hate and division.”
“We are here at this moment in this because we must answer a fundamental question,” Harris said. “Who are we? Who are we as Americans? So let’s answer that question, America. We are better than this.”
Though Harris never mentioned Trump by name, it was abundantly clearly to whom she referred as she painted a damning portrayal of the president and his actions.
“When we have leaders who bully and attack a free press and undermine our democratic institutions, that’s not our America,” said Harris, stabbing a finger in the air for emphasis. “When white supremacists march and murder in Charlottesville, or murder innocent worshipers in a Pittsburgh synagogue, that’s not our America.”
In one of her harshest attacks, she pointed to Russian interference in the 2016 campaign and an ongoing probe into possible Russian collusion with the Trump campaign and its leaders. "We have foreign powers infecting the White House like malware," she said to a roar from the partisan crowd.
It was just one in a litany of accusations delivered over 35 minutes like a lawyer laying out her prosecutorial brief.
She condemned an economy that, Harris asserted, was stacked against working people. She assailed a criminal justice system that, she suggested, locks away too many poor, black and brown people. She promised to expand access to healthcare — “a fundamental right” — and make college more affordable.
The speech on a bright, sunny afternoon in Harris’ liberal-leaning hometown came nearly a week after California’s junior senator acknowledged what had long been evident, declaring her presidential candidacy in a symbolic move on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Barely two years into her freshman Senate term, the 54-year-old lawmaker is bidding to make history as the nation’s first black female president.
Harris delivered her remarks just a few blocks from the Alameda County courthouse where she began her career as a deputy district attorney. On hand were several state and local lawmakers, including Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, who helped introduce Harris and delivered a fervent endorsement.
Also mixed in the sprawling audience — police estimated a crowd of more than 20,000 — were more than a few shoppers curious to hear Harris before committing.
Leslie Brueckner, an attorney in Oakland, said she was driven by her “violent hatred of Donald Trump and my passionate desire to see a progressive candidate who can sweep him and the GOP out of office.”
However, though “very excited” by Harris’ bid, Brueckner said she needed to delve more into her record as a prosecutor. “I want someone who puts their money where their mouth is,” Brueckner said. “I think we’ve had enough of moderate Democrats.”
Indeed, while Harris’ legal background will be central to her campaign — the leitmotif is the words “for the people,” taken from her courtroom salutation — her career in law enforcement has been met with skepticism from some on the Democratic left. Critics accuse her of being too timid in reforming the criminal justice system and remedying its harsh application to people of color.