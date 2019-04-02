Sen. Kamala Harris’ presidential bid raised $12 million in first quarter, her campaign says

Official first-quarter fundraising numbers are not due until April 15, which means any numbers provided before then come directly from the campaign and are not yet subject to public scrutiny. But several of the 2020 Democratic hopefuls are likely to preview their numbers ahead of time. South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg reported $7 million in first-quarter fundraising Monday morning. Others have yet to release figures, leaving Harris' number reported Monday as an early benchmark in a crowded field still sorting out its hierarchy.