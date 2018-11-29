Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying about Russian development project

Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former personal lawyer, pursued a Russian real estate project on candidate Trump’s behalf well into the 2016 campaign, he said Thursday while pleading guilty to lying to Congress.
Cohen previously said the project was abandoned in January 2016, but he now admits he continued to pursue a deal and says he updated Trump and members of his family about the negotiations, according to a new court document. He also exchanged messages with Felix Sater, a onetime business associate of Trump, and Russian government officials.
Trump and Sater are not named in the document, instead referred to as Individual 1 and Individual 2.
Cohen’s involvement in the project continued until at least early summer 2016, around the time Trump formally became the Republican presidential nominee, the court document shows.
At the same time, Moscow was undertaking a covert effort to boost Trump’s campaign, hacking Democratic Party emails and spreading misinformation on social media.
Shortly after the plea deal was announced, Trump told reporters that Cohen was lying.
“He’s a weak person and what he’s trying to do is get a reduced sentence,” Trump said before leaving the White House en route to the G20 economic summit in Argentina. He was scheduled to meet with several world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.
However, shortly after telling reporters that it was a “good time” to meet with Putin, Trump tweeted that the meeting was off, citing a naval dispute between Russia and Ukraine.
Cohen made his admissions in a surprise court appearance in New York, where he admitted he had submitted false statements to the House and Senate intelligence committees.
The guilty plea marked the first time Cohen faced charges from special counsel Robert S. Mueller III as part of his investigation into whether anyone from Trump’s team conspired with Russians to influence the presidential election. He had previously pleaded guilty to charges brought by the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan.
The plea is also a reminder that Cohen’s onetime closeness to Trump represents a significant threat to the president.
Cohen’s previous guilty plea came three months ago and involved bank fraud, tax evasion and campaign finance violations. While pleading guilty in that case, Cohen told the court that the president directed him to make hush money payments to two women who said they had an affair with Trump years ago, implicating Trump in a felony.
"Mr. Cohen has cooperated, Mr. Cohen will continue to cooperate," Cohen’s lawyer, Guy Petrillo, said outside the courthouse Thursday.
In his comments to reporters, Trump claimed there was nothing secret about his effort to develop a building in Moscow. He said he eventually abandoned the project because he was focused on his campaign. But Trump also suggested he was reluctant to foreclose potential business deals in case he didn’t secure the Republican nomination or beat Hillary Clinton, the Democratic nominee.
“I was running my business while I was campaigning. There was a good chance that I wouldn't have won, in which case I would have gone back into the business,” he said. “And why should I lose lots of opportunities?”
Trump submitted his own answers to written questions from Mueller last week. It’s unclear whether he was asked about the Russian real estate project and, if so, what his answer was.
