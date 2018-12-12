Michael Cohen, Trump's longtime lawyer, faces sentencing in New York

Michael Cohen, President Trump’s longtime lawyer and self-described fixer, is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in federal court in New York City for his role in a series of criminal schemes.
Prosecutors have recommended that U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III sentence Cohen to about four years behind bars, while defense lawyers are urging the judge to spare Cohen prison time, noting that the president’s former confidante now faced a “raw, full-bore attack by the most powerful person in the United States.”
Cohen pleaded guilty to eight criminal charges in August, including two campaign finance law violations for arranging hush-money payments shortly before the 2016 presidential election — at Trump’s behest, prosecutors said — to two women who had both claimed they had affairs with Trump. Trump has denied having an affair.
Cohen later pleaded guilty to a ninth charge, in a separate case, for lying to two congressional committees last year about a proposed Moscow hotel and condominium project that Trump had pursued during the campaign.
It is one of several episodes that special counsel Robert S. Mueller III is scrutinizing in his investigation into possible conspiracy between Trump’s team and Russian authorities.
In a sentencing memo last week, Mueller said Cohen has provided “useful information concerning certain discrete Russia-related matters core to [the special counsel] investigation.”
Once among Trump’s most aggressive and loyal acolytes, the 52-year-old Manhattan-based attorney has cooperated extensively with Mueller as well as state and federal authorities in New York.
In addition to working directly for Trump, Cohen was an executive president of the Trump Organization, the family’s private holding company for business ventures around the globe.
His sentencing represents a dramatic fall for an ambitious, unscrupulous lawyer and businessman who cashed in on the unexpected election of his longtime client to the White House. He earned millions of dollars by pitching himself as an advisor to blue-chip companies looking for connections to the new president.
But Cohen’s high-flying life unraveled after FBI agents in April raided his home, office, hotel room and bank box, seizing computers, records and other evidence.
In addition to the two campaign finance violations, Cohen pleaded guilty in August to six counts of tax evasion and bank fraud involving his New York taxi business and real estate. The U.S. attorney in Manhattan brought the charges.
Cohen returned to federal court in November to plead guilty to lying to Congress, admitting that he had sought the Trump Tower Moscow deal until after Trump had clinched the Republican nomination, far longer that he had previously admitted.
Prosecutors said the deal, which would have required Russian government approvals, was potentially worth hundreds of millions of dollars to Trump, and that he was regularly briefed on Cohen’s progress.
They said the push in Moscow coincided with Russia’s covert efforts to meddle in the U.S. presidential campaign by hacking Democratic Party emails and spreading misinformation on social media.
With his two guilty pleas to campaign finance law violations, Cohen — who Trump long tasked with suppressing negative publicity and protecting his private affairs — has emerged as a direct threat to the president, one potentially more significant than other aspects of the Russia probe.
Most notably, prosecutors said Trump directed Cohen to arrange $280,000 in payments to Stormy Daniels, a porn actress, and Karen McDougal, a former Playboy playmate, shortly before the election to buy their silence about alleged sexual affairs with Trump.
Cohen admitted the hush-money payments were intended to influence the election, a crime, and prosecutors say they can prove the president’s involvement.
Trump, who has denied the women’s allegations, initially denied knowing anything about paying them to keep quiet. That claim crumbled as more evidence emerged, and he remains in potential legal jeopardy.
In an interview with Reuters on Tuesday, Trump said Cohen’s legal problems are his own fault.
“Michael Cohen is a lawyer. I assume he would know what he’s doing,” the president said. He added that the payments were not related to the campaign and suggested that it should not be a criminal matter.
“Number one, it wasn’t a campaign contribution,” Trump told Reuters. “If it were, it’s only civil, and even if it’s only civil, there was no violation based on what we did. OK?”
Cohen’s defense lawyers have asked the judge to keep him out of prison, and they emphasized his willingness to meet with federal and state authorities despite criticism from the president.
“In the context of this raw, full-bore attack by the most powerful person in the United States, Michael, formerly a confidante and adviser to Mr. Trump, resolved to cooperate, and voluntarily took the first steps toward doing so even before he was charged,” the lawyers wrote in a pre-sentencing memo.
But the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan was not impressed, noting that Cohen declined to fully cooperate with prosecutors there. They recommended about four years in prison and described him as someone “motivated by personal greed and ambition and “whose outlook on life was often to cheat.”
Prosecutors were particularly scathing in describing Cohen’s role in paying hush money to the two women during the campaign.
“Cohen deceived the voting public by hiding alleged facts that he believed would have had a substantial effect on the election,” they wrote.