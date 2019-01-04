Trump, Democrats meet again on shutdown but remain far apart on his border wall demand

Speaking of the Obama-era program for Dreamers, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, the president also falsely said that President Obama, when he signed the executive order to defer deportations for about 700,000 young immigrants, "admitted" that "this isn't going to work.” He implied that Obama agreed with him that the order exceeded the president's authority. Obama did not say anything of the sort, but instead he defended DACA’s legality even as he acknowledged a president's executive authority had limits.