Supreme Court sidesteps abortion case: sign of conservative reluctance to tackle Roe v. Wade

The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld part of an unusual Indiana abortion law that requires clinics to bury or cremate the remains of a fetus. The justices in a short opinion said the law did not violate a woman's right to choose abortion.
But in doing so, the court sidestepped a much larger issue — deciding not to consider Indiana’s effort to revive a law that could have made it illegal for women to end a pregnancy because of the race or gender of the fetus or if they received a diagnosis of Down syndrome.
The court’s action Tuesday signals that Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and his fellow conservatives are not ready to directly confront abortion rights, at least during a presidential election year. Had the high court agreed to hear the Indiana case, it would have been argued in the fall and decided by June 2020.
The justices’ decision to uphold lower court rulings that blocked the major part of Indiana’s law from taking effect suggests they’re unlikely to consider the even more sweeping abortion bans recently adopted by Alabama and others conservative states.
Since early January, the justices had debated the appeal in Box vs. Planned Parenthood during their weekly conferences.
The justices voted 7-2 to uphold the fetal remains part of Indiana’s law, with Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor dissenting.
Lower courts had struck down Indiana’s law as unconstitutional under Roe vs. Wade. Under that decision, a woman and her doctor, not the state, has the right to choose whether to end an early or mid-term pregnancy.
The law sought to prohibit abortions entirely in some situations. It was signed into law in 2016 by Mike Pence, then the governor of Indiana, and now vice president.
The law’s “non-discrimination” provision said “Indiana does not allow a fetus to be aborted solely because of the fetus’s race, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, or diagnosis or potential diagnosis of the fetus having Down syndrome or any other disability.”
The law had a narrow exemption for a lethal condition which “will with reasonable certainty result in the death of the child not more than three months after the child's birth.”
The justices are still likely to consider some aspects of abortion law in the next year.
In February, the chief justice joined with the court’s four liberals to keep on hold a Louisiana law that threatened to shut down all but one or two abortion clinics in the state. The 5th Circuit Court based in New Orleans ruled that the law could take effect, but the Supreme Court is likely to review the case, June Medical Services vs. Gee, during its next term beginning in October. If so, a decision would be handed down by summer.
Still, that case does not directly involve the decision to have an abortion, but instead whether the state may require doctors at an abortion clinic to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital.
The law’s provision on fetal remains requires clinics to bury or cremate fetuses.
A federal judge in Indiana and the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago blocked both parts of the law from taking effect. In a 2-1 decision, the appeals court said the “non-discrimination” provisions “clearly violate well-established Supreme Court precedent and are therefore unconstitutional.”
The appeals court struck down the fetal remains provision because, “simply put, the law does not recognize that an aborted fetus is a person.”
Last year, the 7th Circuit split 4-4 on whether to reconsider that ruling. The dissenters included Judges Amy Coney Barrett from Indiana and Diane Sykes from Wisconsin, both of whom were considered by President Trump for a Supreme Court nomination.
In early October, the same week Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh was sworn in, the state’s lawyers urged the high court to “uphold Indiana’s authority put an end to eugenic abortions.”