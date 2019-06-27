Supreme Court refuses to approve citizenship question on 2020 census

More accurate citizenship data could also encourage some states to redraw their election maps based on the number of eligible citizens, rather than the total population, as is currently used. Republican strategist Tom Hofeller, who died last year, had advised his clients four years ago that the use of voter data “would be advantageous to Republicans and non-Hispanic whites,” and “would clearly be a disadvantage for the Democrats.” His words came to light recently after his daughter turned over his computer files to lawyers for Common Cause in North Carolina.