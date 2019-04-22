Supreme Court to rule on workplace bias against gay and transgender employees

“We now hold that Title VII [of the Civil Rights Act] prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation as discrimination ‘because of ... sex,’” the 2nd Circuit said. “Legal doctrine evolves,” the judges said, noting that in 2015, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which enforces the federal law, “held for the first time that sexual orientation is inherently a sex‐based consideration. Accordingly an allegation of discrimination based on sexual orientation is necessarily an allegation of sex discrimination under Title VII,” the court found.