Trump to deliver his second State of the Union, before newly empowered Democrats

Among the Trump invitees is a sixth-grade boy from Delaware, Joshua Trump, whom the White House said is bullied because of his last name; he reflects Melania Trump’s anti-bullying cause. Personifying the president’s complaints about crimes by undocumented immigrants — whose crime rates in fact are less than those of native-born Americans — will be the daughter, granddaughter and great-granddaughter of Gerald and Sharon David of Reno, who were killed last month, allegedly by an immigrant from El Salvador in the country illegally.