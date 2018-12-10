Troubles past and future hinder Trump's search for a new White House chief of staff

President Trump’s troubled search for a new chief of staff — while notable for a leader who promised to hire only the “best people” — might ultimately be irrelevant.
Trump has shown repeatedly that he prefers to operate as his own chief of staff, rebuffing attempts to streamline White House communications and decision-making as he goes his own way. That makes filling the post, normally one of the most prestigious in politics, especially difficult.
Both Reince Priebus, Trump’s first chief of staff, and his replacement, John F. Kelly, were mauled by the experience, battered and belittled as a frequent target of Trump’s ire.
A former White House official said the job is “pointless, an exercise in futility.”
“No rational qualified person would jeopardize their reputation with [special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation] heating up. And you just can’t manage the guy,” said the official, who requested anonymity to avoid upsetting his current employer and existing relationships in the administration.
Trump’s top pick to replace Kelly, Nick Ayers, unexpectedly withdrew his name over the weekend and instead will leave the White House to return to his home in Georgia and work on Trump’s reelection campaign.
One official said the increasing threat to Trump from the Russia investigation and a related federal probe in Manhattan, which last week said Trump — identified only as Individual 1 — had orchestrated an illegal scheme to pay hush money during the 2016 election, weighed on Ayers.
“Ayers didn’t want to be chief of staff to Individual 1 and get walked all over once Kelly left,” the official said.
Ayers, who is chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, would only agree to take the more senior job for a few months, and Trump wanted him to remain the full two years until the next election, according to a White House official who requested anonymity to discuss the sensitive issue.
Normally, an up-and-coming political operative like Ayers, who is 36 years old, would have jumped at the chance to take the career-making job, one often seen as a capstone in politics. His reluctance, and the lack of a backup candidate once Ayers pulled out, demonstrate the perils of working in Trump’s White House.
Ayers’ appointment appeared so certain that the press staff had prepared an official release in the middle of last week, according to one of the officials.
Trump then announced Saturday that Kelly would leave by the end of the year. Normally, such an announcement would only be made if a successor were certain.
People close to Trump and the White House floated a variety of potential candidates on Monday.
They included Rep. Mark Meadows, a North Carolina GOP firebrand who has been close to Trump; Steven T. Mnuchin, Trump’s loyal Treasury secretary; Mick Mulvaney, Trump’s budget chief who also did fill-in work running the federal consumer agency; and Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor who has long sought a position in the Trump administration. Other names might also emerge.
Kelly was hired in July 2017 to impose order and structure after Priebus proved unable to tame the chaotic information flow coming to the president or restrict the impromptu visits of staffers from across the administration hierarchy.
But Kelly also showed he had little ability to tell Trump hard truths, monitor his late-night phone calls to informal outside advisors who had their own agendas, or to rein in explosive tweets and impulsive orders.
White House officials have largely given up on finding someone who could fill the traditional role as Oval Office gatekeeper and enforcer in the mold of James A. Baker III, who served under President George H. W. Bush, or Leon E. Panetta, who filled a similar role for President Clinton.
The chief of staff traditionally serves as the president’s top deputy, a figure who helps the president fulfill his agenda. Trump’s next chief of staff will also work on his 2020 reelection plans.
Anthony Scaramucci, who lasted 10 days as Trump’s top communications official, knows the perils of serving Trump well. He told CNN that Kelly’s lack of personal respect for Trump hampered his ability in the job.
“I want the next chief of staff to be somebody that really likes the president,” said Scaramucci, whom Kelly quickly fired. It’s not enough, Scaramucci added, to believe that “I’m serving the country, but I don’t really like the president.”
Kelly, like many who work in Trump’s White House, saw his own reputation diminish during his tenure as he was forced to defend Trump’s behavior and rhetoric, while the president did little to back him up in public.
Kelly’s replacement will also have to contend with the Mueller probe and other investigations, which continue to roil Trump and those around him.
“No Smocking Gun...No Collusion,” Trump tweeted Monday morning, without correcting his spelling.
But even those on Trump’s short list may not last long. Christie has talked to people in Trump’s orbit and said in essence, “If the president wants to call me, he can call me.”
But others in the administration doubt that Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, whose office is right next to the chief of staff’s, would allow it. Christie prosecuted Kushner’s father Charles in a case that resulted in guilty pleas and prison time for campaign finance violations, tax evasion and witness tampering.
One lobbyist close to Trump insisted the president will find a good candidate and is not discouraged by Ayers’ withdrawal. He said many in the administration were opposed to Ayers, whose youth and ambition have drawn some criticism.
“So the timing may have been a way out,” said the lobbyist.