Trump heads to London amid Brexit furor and political upheaval in Europe. What could go wrong?

The D-Day anniversary “is going to be a day of memorials and reflection, thinking back on what alliances have meant to both Europe and the U.S. for the last 75 years,” said Rachel Rizzo, a fellow at the Center for a New American Security, a bipartisan think tank in Washington. “Memorializing that with Donald Trump, who has put more stress on the transatlantic relationship than any leader in history, is going to be a really interesting optic.”