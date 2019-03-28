As Trump swaggers after Mueller probe's end, he creates new policy controversies

Mick Mulvaney, Trump’s acting White House chief of staff, who as a congressman was one of the most combative conservatives in the House, took the opposite position. He urged Trump to press the fight against the entire Obamacare law, according to the official, who elaborated on details first reported by Politico. Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican and Trump confidant, said he made the same case to the president over the weekend when they played golf in Florida.