Atty. Gen. Barr expected to send summary of Mueller’s Russia findings to Congress

Atty. Gen. William P. Barr plans on Sunday to send Congress what he considers the “principal conclusions” from the Russia investigation led by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, according to a person familiar with his plans.
Barr has spent the weekend reviewing Mueller’s confidential report, which was submitted to him on Friday, and preparing a letter summarizing Mueller’s findings.
The letter is the first step in what will likely become a prolonged tug-of-war over fully disclosing the findings and defining what they mean for President Trump.
It's also expected to send shock waves throughout Washington, where Democrats and Republicans have been scrambling for political leverage even before Mueller’s conclusions were known, and potentially could alter the political landscape for the 2020 presidential campaigns.
Trump, who spent the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, has been in the dark as well. A spokesman said Sunday morning that the White House has not been briefed on Mueller’s findings.
The president broke his uncharacteristic silence with a cheery tweet before heading to his golf course for the second straight day. “Good Morning, Have A Great Day!” he said.
Mueller was spotted with his wife leaving church services near the White House.
It’s unlikely that Barr’s letter will be the last word on the special counsel’s report. Legislative leaders from both parties have demanded to see the full picture of what Mueller uncovered during his nearly two-year investigation. House Democrats, using the majority power newly won in November, have said they may subpoena his report or call Mueller to testify on Capitol Hill.
Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York, the Democratic chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday that he would “absolutely” be willing to take the fight all the way to the Supreme Court.
Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia, the top Republican on the panel, accused Democrats of targeting Trump with a “fishing expedition.”
“They have an agenda against the president,” he said.
Barr had told the leaders of the House and Senate judiciary committees on Friday that he is “committed to as much transparency as possible” and would consult with Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein and Mueller "to determine what other information from the report can be released to Congress and the public consistent with the law." Barr and Rosenstein spent Saturday and Sunday at the Justice Department reviewing the findings.
Mueller is not seeking any more indictments and he is expected to step down as special counsel in the coming days, after nearly two years of assiduously behind-the-scenes investigating with his team. Rosenstein appointed Mueller, a former FBI director to two presidents, after Trump fired his successor at the FBI, James B. Comey, in May 2017.
Since then, Mueller and his prosecutors have probed Moscow’s covert effort to meddle in the 2016 election, any conspiracy with Trump’s team and whether the president subsequently obstructed justice.
Along the way, a total of 34 people were charged, including 25 Russians and several of the president’s close associates. Some of the Russians charged were accused of spreading disinformation on social media, while others were charged with hacking Democratic Party emails and releasing them through WikiLeaks at key moments to undermine Hillary Clinton.
No Americans have been charged with working with Russians during the campaign. However, Mueller helped expose an eagerness by Trump and his associates to capitalize on Moscow’s assistance, then lie about it repeatedly.
Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer, admitted to seeking help from the Kremlin to build a luxury skyscraper in Moscow that would have earned Trump hundreds of millions of dollars. The negotiations were underway until after Trump secured the Republican presidential nomination, far longer than Cohen had originally testified to Congress. He is scheduled to start a three-year prison sentence on May 6.
Michael Flynn, Trump’s first national security advisor, pleaded guilty to lying about discussing sanctions with the Russian ambassador during the presidential transition period.
Roger Stone, a longtime political advisor to Trump, was indicted in January in connection with lying about his pursuit of Democrats’ hacked emails from WikiLeaks. He has pleaded not guilty and he is scheduled to stand trial later this year.
In addition, Donald Trump Jr. accepted a meeting with a Russian lawyer during the campaign after being told she represented the Kremlin’s support for his father. “I love it,” Trump Jr. wrote to an intermediary, and he hosted the lawyer at Trump Tower along with Jared Kushner, his brother-in-law and a top campaign advisor, and Paul Manafort, the campaign chairman.
No charges have been filed in connection with the Trump Tower meeting in June 2016, and participants have said that no campaign assistance was provided during the encounter.
Manafort was convicted of financial crimes connected to his work as a political consultant to what was then the pro-Russia government in Ukraine, and he also pleaded guilty to two conspiracy charges related to attempted witness tampering and an illegal lobbying scheme. He has been sentenced to 7½ years in prison.
Mueller’s work has also spawned a series of other investigations as well, notably in New York, where Cohen admitted his role in a hush money scheme that silenced two women who claimed they had affairs with Trump. Federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York, which is handling the case, said Trump directed the scheme during the campaign, directly implicating the president in a felony.
There are also ongoing investigations into Trump’s inaugural committee, his now-defunct charitable foundation and his businesses.
In a recent Fox News interview, the president said, “I don’t know about these things.”
“I said to my lawyers, ‘Are we being looked at here, there?’” Trump said. “They don’t even know what people are talking about.”
Times staff writers Laura King and Del Wilber contributed to this report.