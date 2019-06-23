The ‘Trump Doctrine’: He’d rather talk than fight

His main goal, it seems, is merely to produce a deal he can portray as a win. He’s consistently overstated the fruits of his talks with Kim. After all, North Korea’s production of nuclear material hasn’t stopped. And he’s exaggerated the impact of his trade deals. His new U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement is only a modest update of the North American Free Trade Agreement — NAFTA, the pact he denounced as the worst deal ever.