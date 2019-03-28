Advertisement

Trump calls on FBI and Justice Department to review the Jussie Smollett case

By Associated Press
Mar 28, 2019 | 6:20 AM
| CHICAGO
Actor Jussie Smollett, right, with his attorney Patrica Brown Holmes during a news conference on Tuesday. (Paul Beaty / Associated Press)

President Trump is calling on the FBI and Department of Justice to review the case of "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett in Chicago.

Prosecutors offered little explanation and infuriated Chicago's police chief and mayor this week when they dropped charges against Smollett related to making a false police report. Yet prosecutors still insist the actor faked a racist, anti-gay attack on himself in January.

Trump tweeted early Thursday: "FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago. It is an embarrassment to our Nation!"

Smollett's attorney says two brothers who claim they worked with the actor to stage the attack are lying. Investigators alleged Smollett staged the attack hoping to gain attention and advance his career.
