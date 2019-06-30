Trump is heading to the DMZ, but meeting with Kim Jong Un remains uncertain

President Trump said Kim Jong Un “wants to meet” at the demilitarized zone, but it remains uncertain whether he and the North Korean leader will see each other there.
“I’d like to say hello, so it'll be very short,” Trump said during a lengthy monologue at a business roundtable with South Korean officials Sunday morning in Korea. The details of a possible meeting were still being worked out, he cautioned.
“Let’s see what happens. They’re trying to work it out — not so easy,” Trump said.
The president tweeted Saturday that he hoped to see Kim when he visited the DMZ, a part of his itinerary that had been widely speculated about but kept under wraps by the White House for security purposes until Trump confirmed it publicly.
Hours later, he told reporters at a news conference in Osaka, Japan, that North Korea had responded quickly to express Kim’s openness to the somewhat impromptu meeting.
“He follows my Twitter,” Trump said of Kim.
Although the two countries haven’t resumed serious talks since a second Trump-Kim summit fell apart in Hanoi in February, the president is eager to see Kim briefly while he’s on the Korean Peninsula, even for just a “hand shake,” he said Saturday.
Traditionally, a meeting with a foreign leader, especially one like Kim who heads a nuclear-armed government long at odds with the U.S., wouldn’t take place without months of preparation. But Trump continues to believe in his ability to achieve foreign policy goals simply through personal relationships with other leaders.
“We have a very good relationship, the two of us,” Trump said again, repeating an assertion he made a day earlier that he believes the U.S. and North Korea would be at war had he not been elected.
“I’m really the opposite of a warmonger,” Trump said.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who is scheduled to accompany Trump to the DMZ, endorsed the possible Kim meeting. A handshake across the border that has separated North and South Korea since the 1953 armistice that ended the Korean war would be an immensely powerful image.
“I believe that picture in itself would represent a historic event, and this will be a significant milestone in the peace process on the Korean peninsula,” Moon said at the outset of a meeting with Trump.
Moon spoke to Trump over dinner Saturday about what he described as Kim’s resolve to denuclearize and spoke positively of the North Korean leader, Moon’s spokesman told local reporters.
Trump also spoke amicably of Kim, the spokesman said.
Moon and Kim held a summit in April of last year in the DMZ at the village of Panmunjom, where the armistice was signed. The two initially shook hands standing on either side of a concrete barrier, then Moon invited Kim to step over the border into South Korea, and Moon stepped into North Korea, holding Kim’s hand.
Trump said Saturday that he would be willing to step into North Korea himself, should he be invited. He also said that if Kim failed to show up at the DMZ, he would not take it as a bad sign.
“Of course, I thought of that because I know if he didn’t, everybody is going to say, ‘Oh, he was stood up by Chairman Kim,’” Trump said. “No, I understood that.”
Kim “very much wants to” meet, he said. “We are trying to work it out.
“It will be very short, but that’s OK,” he added. “A handshake means a lot.”