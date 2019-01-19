Trump continues push for wall money as both sides take steps to resolve shutdown

President Trump said he would make an “important statement” on border security later Saturday, and an aide suggested he might call for a compromise linking his proposed wall to protections for immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally years ago as children.
The president’s statement, which is aimed at resolving the current funding impasse over his wall and reopening the partially closed government, came as House Democrats also are floating proposals toward compromise.
“Everybody knows that walls work,” Trump said, emphasizing the main sticking point on the nearly month-old stalemate: his demand for $5.7 billion to build a physical barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border. Democrats are dead-set against it, but he has refused to sign funding for about a quarter of the government unless they acquiesce.
According to an administration official, Trump is set to propose a legislative compromise that would include his full wall-funding request in exchange for his backing a bill that would extend protections from deportation for those covered under President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA. Trump ordered an end to the program in 2017 but federal courts have mostly blocked him.
The protections from deportation would be temporary, according to the official, and Trump would not propose any path to citizenship, as most Democrats favor.
Democrats, who have refused to agree to more than $1.3 billion for border security measures, and not for a wall, are planning to hold votes next week on funding bills for the closed agencies that would include roughly $1 billion for additional border security improvements, a House Democratic official confirmed.
That additional money, which would amount to an increase of $328 million over last year’s funding, would be allocated not for a wall but to improve infrastructure at ports of entry and to pay for additional immigration judges to process asylum cases at the border, the official confirmed. Most drugs and illegal arrivals come through the official entry points, according to the government, and not across the border expanse where the president wants to have a wall.
The moves on each side, while still unclear and unlikely to quickly resolve the standoff by themselves, nonetheless would be the first steps toward compromise after days in which the tension between Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ratcheted up significantly.
After the Speaker informed the president Wednesday that he would need to postpone or cancel his scheduled Jan. 29 State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress because of security concerns, given limited resources during the shutdown at the Secret Service and Homeland Security Department, Trump responded Thursday by canceling Pelosi’s secret weekend trip to visit troops in Afghanistan.
“It's not personal for me,” Trump said Saturday morning. Pelosi, he told reporters, is “being controlled by the radical left.”
“I think that's a very bad thing for her. It’s a very bad thing for the Democrats,” he said during brief remarks to reporters on the South Lawn before departing for Dover Air Force Base to meet with the families of four Americans, including two service members, killed last week in an attack in Syria.
Continuing to depict the situation along the border as a crisis that demands a federal response, though illegal entries continue their two-decade decline, Trump pointed to another caravan of Central American migrants heading north through Mexico.
“Caravans are coming up. They have a big one coming up,” he said. “I'm disappointed Mexico is not stopping them.”
He continued: “If we had a wall, we wouldn't have a problem. But we don't. We have too many open areas.”
Yet migrants in past so-called caravans have sought to enter legally at check points, to seek asylum. Inexplicably, Trump pointed to the city of San Antonio, which is not surrounded by a wall and is about 150 miles from the border at its closest point, as proof of his argument.
“You look at San Antonio, you look at so many different places,” he said. “They go from one of the most unsafe cities in the country to one of the safest cities, immediately.”
Trump also claimed once again that his administration has made “tremendous progress that has not been reported” in denuclearization talks with North Korea. He reconfirmed plans for a second summit with its leader, Kim Jong Un, in late February and said he’d decided on a location but declined to divulge it.
Earlier this week, Vice President Mike Pence said during a speech in Washington that North Korea has still not taken "concrete steps" to dismantle its nuclear weapons program, and U.S. intelligence agencies say the country is continuing to expand its nuclear arms program.
The president also told reporters that he was close to a trade deal with China, something he has been teasing for months.
He thanked Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III, usually a target of his tweeted barbs, for his office’s rare public statement Friday night disputing a bombshell report by BuzzFeed, which claimed that prosecutors had evidence that Trump had told his former fixer Michael Cohen to lie to Congress.
“I appreciate the special counsel coming out with a statement last night,” Trump said. “I think it was very appropriate they did so.”
The president also attacked BuzzFeed. “It was a disgrace to our country,” he said of the report. “It was a disgrace to journalism. I think it's going to take a long time for the mainstream media to regain its credibility.”