They're off and running: Elizabeth Warren's trip to Iowa launches Democrats' long race to take on Trump

Warren insisted that she was glad to get the question. Yet the issue continues to be among the sorest points in her political career. She was more eager to talk about other aspects of her biography, including the time her mother temporarily supported the family with a minimum-wage job, and the inexpensive college education that did not plunge Warren into debt. Though Warren is a senator and a former professor at the nation’s most elite university and has written dense textbooks on bankruptcy law, she salted her public speeches with tales of “momma,” “daddy” and “folks,” frequently dropping consonants at the end of her words to highlight her Oklahoma roots.