Bernie Sanders vs. Beto O'Rourke: Who truly appeals to younger voters?

Hoffmann is part of a younger generation of voters that is reshaping U.S. politics, and both Sanders and O’Rourke have been magnets for them. More liberal, more diverse and more digitally savvy than their elders, the under-30 crowd voted in droves for Sanders in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary and for O’Rourke in his 2018 Senate campaign in Texas against GOP Sen. Ted Cruz.