Democratic candidates condemn Trump’s ‘go back’ tweet as racist, xenophobic

Trump did not name the congresswomen in his Sunday tweets, but it became clear he was referring to Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. His tweets came after a schism between progressive Democrats and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi became public. All four of the women Trump targeted have also been highly critical of the president and his policies.