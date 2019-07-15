Democratic candidates condemn Trump’s ‘go back’ tweet as racist, xenophobic

Candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination joined the chorus of lawmakers, world leaders and others condemning President Trump’s series of racist tweets calling for four congresswomen of color to “go back” to the countries “from which they came.”
Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, one of three prominent African American Democrats vying to face Trump in the 2020 general election, tweeted support for the women Trump targeted — three of whom were born in the U.S. and one who is a naturalized citizen.
Linking to a page to donate to House members, Booker wrote: "You don’t belong here. You’re not one of us. Go back to where you came from. We've heard this our whole lives. Now we hear it from the Oval Office. If you’re sick of it too, support the women who are leading the fight against Trump every day in Congress.”
Trump did not name the congresswomen in his Sunday tweets, but it became clear he was referring to Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. His tweets came after a schism between progressive Democrats and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi became public. All four of the women Trump targeted have also been highly critical of the president and his policies.
On Monday, Trump doubled down when asked about his tweets by reporters at the White House.
“If they want to leave, they can leave," he said of the women, claiming that they “hate” the U.S. "They hate our country. They hate it, I think, with a passion."
Trump’s “go back” taunt, one often hurled at people of color in the U.S., served as a reminder of the rhetoric he used leading up to the 2016 election, including referring to Mexican immigrants as “rapists” and calling for a shutdown of Muslim immigration, as well as comments he’s made as president.
On Monday, Trump was asked if he was concerned that white nationalists were “finding common cause” with his comments.
“It doesn’t concern me because many people agree with me,” he responded.
Pelosi (D-San Francisco) said on Monday that the House will vote on a resolution condemning “the president’s xenophobic tweets.”
On Sunday, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont called Trump a racist, while Washington Gov. Jay Inslee added “coward” to the description.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts did not mince words either.
Sen. Kamala Harris of California labeled Trump’s attack “un-American.”
Former Vice President Joe Biden tweeted on Sunday: "America’s strength is and has always been rooted in our diversity. But President Trump continues to spew hateful rhetoric, sow division, and stoke racial tensions for his own political gain."
"This is racist," former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke said. "These congresswomen are every bit as American as you — and represent our values better than you ever will."
Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro, in a tweet, recalled phrases that have been slung against U.S. residents at different times: “Go back to Africa. No Irish Need Apply. Chinese Excluded. Go back to Mexico.
“In every generation, Americans have faced those who made their political careers by dividing us,” he continued. “We are facing one again. We must stand together and defeat him.”
Businessman Andrew Yang spoke of hearing attacks similar to those Trump directed at the lawmakers.