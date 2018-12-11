California Democratic Party fires top staffers after misconduct allegations involving former Chairman Eric Bauman

Vigna said he was particularly troubled by his firing because he had been involved in a complaint into Bauman’s behavior. Vigna served as supervisor to Kate Earley and Grace Leekley, two young staffers who said they were made deeply uncomfortable by Bauman when he asked them in front of their colleagues if they had a sexual relationship. Vigna conveyed Earley’s complaint to human resources on Nov. 1, hours after the incident occurred. Another colleague who was involved in that complaint was also let go, he said.