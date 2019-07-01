California gas tax rises another 6 cents a gallon today

— California will complete its statewide ban on all lead ammunition for hunting. The Center for Biological Diversity says the ban will reduce the risk that toxic fragments from lead bullets or shot will poison critically endangered California condors along with other raptors and scavengers. Lead ammunition can still be used for target shooting. The center says at least 15 other states have some restrictions, but California's statewide ban on lead ammunition for hunting is the most sweeping. The state began phasing out its use under a 2013 law.