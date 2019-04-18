Q&A: Gavin Newsom on his ‘mayoral mind-set’ in first 100 days in office

Newsom: Most of the legislation that’s been introduced this year has been introduced multiple years, so none of it is particularly surprising. I think the energy around it is. That’s why we’re very pleased to get that fast-track legislation on transparency to my desk as quickly as we could, which I campaigned on, as you know. I’m very proud of that. That shows what government can do when you’re committed to something in the short term. There was an 11-year debate just on that issue and we were able to get that over the edge.