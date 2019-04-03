California Gov. Gavin Newsom is on vacation. His office is staying quiet on his plans

Though communications styles have varied over past administrations, recent California governors have traditionally informed the media about their general vacation plans when leaving the state. Former Gov. Jerry Brown did not publicly announce his vacation plans, but officials in his administration often briefed news reporters about Brown’s whereabouts. Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger operated in much the same way, though it was difficult for him to travel without being noticed because of his celebrity, said Rob Stutzman, who served as Schwarzenegger's communications director.