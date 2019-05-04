California housing crisis podcast: Will there be a package of state housing bills in 2019?

One guest interview is with state Sen. Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley), the author of bills to suspend local government restrictions on growth and increase funding for tenants at risk of homelessness, and a key supporter of SB 50. The other interview is with Michael Weinstein, an SB 50 opponent and the financial backer of last year’s failed statewide rent control initiative. Weinstein, who leads the Los Angeles-based AIDS Healthcare Foundation, is considering trying again with a new rent control measure for 2020.