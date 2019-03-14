California housing crisis podcast: San Diego’s ‘Yes in My Backyard’ turn

State politicians have focused on city and county restrictions on development as a driver of California’s housing problems. But bigger cities now are pushing their own ideas to allow developers to build taller, with fewer required parking spots and other inducements to support growth.
On this episode of “Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Podcast,” we speak with San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer about his plans for California’s second largest city. Faulconer has proposed some of the most aggressive policies in the state to get rid of development restrictions while similar efforts have occurred in Los Angeles, Sacramento and San Francisco.
We also round up recently introduced legislation at the Capitol, including a plan that aims to prevent rent gouging and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s effort to withhold transportation funding from cities that don’t support growth.
“Gimme Shelter,” a biweekly podcast that looks at why it’s so expensive to live in California and what the state can do about it, features Liam Dillon, who covers housing affordability issues for the Los Angeles Times’ Sacramento bureau, and Matt Levin, data and housing reporter for CALmatters.
You can subscribe to “Gimme Shelter” on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Soundcloud, Google Playand Overcast.