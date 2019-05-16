California housing crisis podcast: Bay Area mayors discuss end of single-family-only zoning

Last year, the city of Minneapolis decided to permit duplexes and triplexes on residential land previously zoned only for single-family homes.
The decision kicked off a national debate over the future of single-family-only zoning. Single-family-home building has dominated development in California over much of the last century. But now, as the state’s housing-affordability challenges continue, local and state officials are considering changes that would allow as many as four homes on land now set aside for one.
On this episode of “Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Podcast,” we feature a panel discussion with San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs. The Times’ Liam Dillon moderated the panel, which was presented by the Urban Land Institute’s San Francisco chapter. The mayors talked about the future of single-family-only zoning in their cities during a wide-ranging conversation about housing in their communities.
“Gimme Shelter,” a biweekly podcast that looks at why it’s so expensive to live in California and what the state can do about it, features Liam Dillon, who covers housing affordability issues for the Los Angeles Times’ Sacramento bureau, and Matt Levin, data and housing reporter for CALmatters.
