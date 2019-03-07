Eric Swalwell wants to be president, and why the heck not?

Just a few months into his term, Swalwell — then 31 — launched an upstart bid to unseat 20-term Democratic Rep. Pete Stark, who was 80 at the time, increasingly crotchety and ripe for a political takedown. Swalwell finished second in the primary, but under the top-two system advanced to a November runoff, in which he beat Stark with 53% support. He’s been handily reelected since but will not run again, he said, if he seeks the White House.