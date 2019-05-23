California’s police use-of-force bill gets buy-in from law enforcement after changes

Law enforcement groups opposing a California bill that promises the nation’s toughest police use-of-force standard have unexpectedly stood down, and now the legislation is poised to win approval by year’s end after a series of changes Thursday.
Assembly Bill 392 has been one of the year’s hardest-fought measures, with Black Lives Matter and other groups championing it as bringing unprecedented accountability for how police use deadly force, especially in communities of color.
Police argued it would put their lives at risk by allowing their split-second decisions to be second-guessed.
The bill was amended Thursday, and a law enforcement official speaking on background said the police groups had removed their opposition to it, a crucial win as a legislative deadline approaches at the end of the month.
Gov. Gavin Newsom has also signaled support. A source with knowledge of the process said the governor’s office had been in discussions with the bill’s authors and legislative leaders about it for several weeks.
The bill is likely to advance to a vote of the full Assembly in coming days.
At the core of the dispute over the measure was changing the standard for when lethal force can be used from when it is “reasonable” to when it is “necessary.”
The bill, substantially restructured, retains the “necessary” language — though its definition has been removed. Also removed is language explicitly requiring officers to exhaust nonlethal alternatives before resorting to deadly force.
“This is a strong bill that moves California from having one of the most permissive use-of-force statutes in the country to the strongest necessary standard,” said Peter Bibring, an American Civil Liberties Union lawyer who helped write the bill. “This bill will save lives.”
The bill also retains language that will expand the scope of investigations around lethal incidents. Current law permits only the moment the deadly force is used to be considered when determining whether an officer acted legally. Assembly Bill 392 would allow the “totality of circumstances” to be examined, including actions an officer took leading up to the killing.
Law enforcement advocates said that would push departments to conduct broader internal reviews and could change how officers are disciplined and trained. In some circumstances, it could allow officers to be prosecuted based on their conduct leading up to a lethal event.
“It is because of the moral strength of Assemblymember Shirley Weber that we have been able to bring this critical matter to this point. We need this resolution to save lives, protect public safety and guarantee justice in every community,” said Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, (D-Lakewood), who signed on as a coauthor of the bill.
Senate leader Toni Atkins (D-San Diego) also signed on as a coauthor, signaling that legislative leadership backs the measure.
Until Thursday, law enforcement had waged a battle to defeat the measure, putting forth separate legislation, Senate Bill 230, to give lawmakers an option and lobbying hard to defeat the Assembly measure. For months, a compromise has seemed unlikely. Last year, law enforcement defeated a similar proposal by Weber.
Senate Bill 230 was itself substantially weakened weeks ago and tied as a subsidiary measure to AB 392 — meaning it could no longer become law unless the Assembly measure also passed.