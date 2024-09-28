Newsom signs more anti-crime bills, including laws targeting rape and abortion protests

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed five more anti-crime bills sent to his desk by California lawmakers this month, enacting mostly modest increases in punishment and departing from a more liberal approach by state Democratic leaders in years past.

Highlighted by efforts to combat retail theft and fentanyl use, lawmakers passed tougher criminal penalties for crimes, some violent sex crimes and others more low-level, nonviolent property crimes, signaling a contentious moment in the state’s debate over balancing public safety with progressive criminal justice goals. They voted in favor of stiffer penalties for sex offenders, repeat shoplifters and car burglars, while they rejected bills to limit solitary confinement in prisons and expand eligibility for parole.

Newsom has until Monday to decide whether to veto bills or allow them to become law. Here are all of the significant crime bills he’s signed so far, including a pair he signed Saturday:

