California political parties couldn’t use ‘independent’ in their names under proposal

Senate Bill 696 states that no political party can include in its name any of three references frequently made to unaffiliated voters: “decline to state,” which is the official designation the state used until 2010; the currently used “no party preference”; or “independent.” It would allow the AIP to retain its state certification if it selects a new name and receives approval from the secretary of state. But if the party refused to change its name, it would lose its certification in January.