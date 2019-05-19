California's prison parole rules might hinge on quiet fight over ballot measures

But a number of local prosecutors and tough-on-crime groups protested the language in Brown’s ballot measure, arguing that its definition of what constituted a “violent felony” was far too narrow. And in October, an initiative to undo part of Proposition 57 earned a spot on the Nov. 3, 2020, statewide ballot. The proposal would block inmates from being released early from prison for some of the crimes now deemed “nonviolent.” It also would tighten the rules regarding probation and increase penalties for some theft-related crimes that were reduced under a different ballot measure in 2014.