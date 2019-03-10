California's independent redistricting rules could offer some hope for Republicans

The five Republicans who will be picked to help draw the new maps after the 2020 census won’t be able to dramatically reverse those numbers. But they will be able to hold their own or use a variety of data to shine a light on any proposed districts that they find unfair. That could include projections of political party registration in the newly drawn districts — information that the 2011 commission refused to consider, choosing instead to use a broad interpretation of the law’s ban on maps “favoring or discriminating against an incumbent, political candidate, or political party.”