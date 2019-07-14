Nearly all of California’s crises are worse in its Latino communities, new report says

Educational inequality further complicates the picture. The report notes that many Latino students are “disproportionately attending segregated and underperforming schools” and have less access to the resources that would prepare them for college. Latino students have high school graduation rates below the overall state average. Fewer than 1 in 3 young Latino men do well enough in their studies to be eligible for admission to a University of California or California State University campus. And no ethnic group has a smaller rate of success at earning a four-year college degree — nor has any group seen such anemic improvement in those numbers since 2000.